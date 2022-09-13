Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $539.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $527.83 and its 200-day moving average is $520.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.