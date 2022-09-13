Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 63,220 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of FedEx worth $55,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 31.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,668 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $213.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

