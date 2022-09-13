Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of ANSYS worth $55,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in ANSYS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

ANSS stock opened at $261.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

