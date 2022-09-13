Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

