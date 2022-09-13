Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.30. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

