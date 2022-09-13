Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,735 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Best Buy worth $59,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $77.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

