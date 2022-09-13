Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,441 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Builders FirstSource worth $66,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 240,544 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

