Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $121.68 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $121,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.93.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

