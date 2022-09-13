Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $133.80 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $133,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $7,522,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $295.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.06 and its 200-day moving average is $302.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

