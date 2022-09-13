Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $14.69 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

