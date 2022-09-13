Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $243.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $244.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

