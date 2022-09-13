Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $21.58 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.