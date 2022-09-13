Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 317,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $294,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.