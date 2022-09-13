Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $92.51 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chubb worth $92,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after buying an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after buying an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

NYSE:CB opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average is $201.10. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

