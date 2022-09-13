Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $94.69 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of CDW worth $94,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

