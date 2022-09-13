Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $97.33 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,617 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.58.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

