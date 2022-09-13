Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.