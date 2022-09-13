Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $76,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $248.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average of $240.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

