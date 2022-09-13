Evercore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of AutoZone worth $132,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,220.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,540.98 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,192.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,084.88.
In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
