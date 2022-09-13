Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day moving average is $227.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.