Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,053 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

