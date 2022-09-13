Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,859 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $160.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

