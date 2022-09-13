Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,070 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $53,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.