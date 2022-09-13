Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 24 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

