Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $91,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

