Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,702,000 after purchasing an additional 992,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

