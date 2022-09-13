Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,191,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $346,772,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,798,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $562,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,343,000 after purchasing an additional 203,177 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

