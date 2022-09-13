Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $377.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average is $378.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.