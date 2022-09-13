Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 387,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.