Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.