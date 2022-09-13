Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

