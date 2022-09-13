Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

MDY stock opened at $461.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.29.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.