Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of CBRE Group worth $114,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,316.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 537,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

