Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $349,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

