Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 85,494 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,494 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $51,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $409.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.02 and its 200 day moving average is $431.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.