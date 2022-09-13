Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,959.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,176,000 after buying an additional 138,738 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,297,000 after buying an additional 54,044 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $413.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

