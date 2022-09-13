Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson stock opened at $363.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.06. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,602 shares of company stock worth $2,401,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

