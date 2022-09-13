Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Exact Sciences worth $56,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.