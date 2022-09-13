F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Insider Activity at F45 Training

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 540,754 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,495,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,604,801.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 in the last 90 days. 62.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of F45 Training

F45 Training Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of F45 Training by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in F45 Training by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 354,492 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $258.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.