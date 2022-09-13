Fairholme Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 0.2% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

