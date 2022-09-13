Fairholme Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,616,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470,900 shares during the quarter. St. Joe makes up about 84.6% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned approximately 41.79% of St. Joe worth $1,458,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 15.2% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 60.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,780,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 64.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOE opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

