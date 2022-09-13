Fairholme Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 631.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,558,000 after purchasing an additional 129,613 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

