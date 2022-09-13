Fairholme Capital Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Sanderson Farms comprises about 0.1% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanderson Farms Profile

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.