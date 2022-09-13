Fairholme Capital Management LLC Sells 663,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 663,500 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 0.5% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

