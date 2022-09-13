Fairholme Capital Management LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.0% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 224,325 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 144,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,608,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

