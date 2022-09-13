Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 109,862 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,051,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

