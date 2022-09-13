Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,775 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

