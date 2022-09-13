Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,745 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

