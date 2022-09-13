Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

