Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 431,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,026,000 after buying an additional 265,745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

